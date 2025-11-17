Headaches for Otto Addo as 2 players exit Black Stars camp ahead of South Korea Clash

The Black Stars have been dealt another major setback as head coach Otto Addo loses two key players ahead of Ghana’s crucial 2025 Kirin Cup encounter against South Korea on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

In an official statement released on Sunday afternoon, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed that Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo have both withdrawn from camp due to injuries and have returned to their clubs for further medical assessment and treatment.

Antoine Semenyo’s Injury Blow

Semenyo, who captained the Black Stars in the match against Japan, was forced off in the 55th minute after aggravating a left anterior talofibular ligament sprain. The injury, according to the GFA medical team, worsened during the Japan game, prompting his substitution. He was replaced by Prince Kwabena Adu.

Mohammed Salisu Also Sidelined

Defender Mohammed Salisu has also been ruled out after being diagnosed with a bilateral medial collateral ligament sprain. The injury was jointly confirmed by AS Monaco’s medical staff and the Black Stars medical team, leading to an immediate decision to release him from camp.

Growing Injury Concerns for Ghana

These latest setbacks add to the earlier injury suffered by Abu Francis, leaving the Black Stars with only 19 players available in camp ahead of Tuesday’s clash against South Korea. The string of injuries poses a significant challenge for Otto Addo as he prepares his squad for the next game.

Abu Francis Undergoes Successful Surgery

The GFA also provided an update on midfielder Abu Francis, who suffered a double-bone fracture during Ghana’s match against Japan.

Thanks to coordinated efforts by Dr Prince Pambo (Black Stars Head of Medical), medical staff from Toulouse FC, and the surgical team in Japan, Francis has successfully undergone surgery. He has now begun the acute phase of his rehabilitation.