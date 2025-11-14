KKD appointed Ghana’s Special Envoy to the Caribbean

The government of Ghana, under President John Dramani Mahama, has named Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, popularly known as KKD, as the country’s new Special Envoy to the Caribbean.

Reports from MyJoyOnline and Citi Newsroom on Friday, 14 November 2025, indicate that KKD, a seasoned media personality with extensive experience in broadcasting, culture, and tourism, will lead efforts to strengthen Ghana’s diplomatic and cultural ties with Caribbean nations.

His appointment comes at a strategic moment as Ghana aims to consolidate relations with countries including Cuba, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago, and Barbados. The envoy’s mandate is central to Ghana’s broader foreign policy objectives, which seek to expand trade and investment opportunities, promote Ghanaian culture internationally, and collaborate with Caribbean partners on shared development priorities.

KKD

ADVERTISEMENT

“With these regions connected through deep historical, cultural, and ancestral bonds, KKD’s role will be crucial in bridging gaps and fostering strong, lasting relationships,” the report added.

KKD’s background as a broadcaster and expertise in media, culture, and tourism position him to effectively represent Ghana on the international stage, enhancing both economic and cultural engagement with the Caribbean.

his appointed, is part of a list of 15 new diplomatic nominations. The appointments include ambassadors, high commissioners and a consul-general designate who are expected to represent Ghana’s interests across various countries.

Other notable appointments include businessman Benjamin A. Quashie as High Commissioner to South Africa, former Kumasi mayor Kojo Bonsu as ambassador to China, and former Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Prof. Kwasi Obiri-Danso, as ambassador to India.All appointees are expected to go through the required vetting and approval processes before assuming their diplomatic responsibilities.