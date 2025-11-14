‘Buy land, not cars’ - Samini advises young artistes on smart spending

Ghanaian music legend Samini has urged emerging artistes to make wiser financial choices by prioritising land investment over splashing out on luxury items.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM with Kwame Dadzie and Doreen Avio, Samini encouraged young musicians to “buy a lot of land,” noting that this had been one of the most valuable decisions he made early in his own career.

“This is something I did when I was younger,” he explained, adding that the advice had come from an older acquaintance who observed his habit of frequently switching cars. “He told me to stop wasting money on cars and to buy land instead,” Samini recalled.

Samini

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond his musical achievements, the celebrated reggae and dancehall artiste has built a diverse business portfolio. He owns multiple properties, operates a large farming venture, and runs Highgrade Family, a music and events company that has helped develop several Ghanaian artistes over the years.

Samini is currently gearing up for the latest edition of Saminifest, scheduled for 24 December in Accra. The annual concert, which celebrates his artistic journey and Ghanaian culture, will feature performances from leading acts and is expected to be one of the major highlights of the festive season.

Samini

ADVERTISEMENT