Real Madrid knock out Atletico in heart-stopping shootout, set clash against Arsenal

In a dramatic and nerve-wracking encounter, Real Madrid triumphed over city rivals Atletico Madrid in a penalty shootout, securing their place in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Despite a 1-0 second-leg defeat at the Metropolitano Stadium, Antonio Rudiger’s decisive penalty in the shootout ensured Real Madrid advanced, setting up a thrilling clash against Arsenal.

The match began with a stunning blow for Real Madrid as Conor Gallagher scored for Atletico just 27 seconds into the game, levelling the aggregate score at 2-2 after Real’s 2-1 first-leg advantage.

Despite numerous opportunities, including a missed penalty by Vinicius Junior in the second half, neither team could break the deadlock during regular or extra time, pushing the game to a tense shootout.

The shootout was filled with drama and twists. Julian Alvarez thought he had levelled the score at 2-2, but a VAR review revealed a double touch as he slipped, resulting in the penalty being disallowed.

Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez then saw his spot-kick saved by Jan Oblak, giving Atletico a glimmer of hope.

However, Marcos Llorente failed to capitalise, hitting the crossbar, which allowed Antonio Rudiger to step up and seal the victory with a decisive penalty that squeezed past Oblak.

What’s next?

Real Madrid will now shift their focus to their upcoming La Liga match against Villarreal, riding high on the momentum of their Champions League success.