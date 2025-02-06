Real Madrid legend Marcelo retires from football: Here’s everything he achieved

Marcelo, 36, has announced his retirement from professional football, bringing an end to an illustrious career, largely spent at Real Madrid, where he became one of the club’s greatest legends.

In recognition of his remarkable achievements, Real Madrid has expressed deep gratitude and affection for the Brazilian icon, who has left an indelible mark on the club and the world of football.

Marcelo joined Real Madrid in 2006 at the age of 18, embarking on a journey that would span 16 seasons and see him become a central figure in one of the most successful eras in the club’s 122-year history.

During his time with Los Blancos, Marcelo won an impressive 25 trophies in 546 appearances, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, six La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, and five Spanish Super Cups.

On an individual level, Marcelo was named to the prestigious FIFA FIFPRO World 11 six times, further cementing his status as one of the top left-backs in the world.

His contribution to Real Madrid’s success was invaluable, and he will always be remembered for his remarkable flair, leadership, and ability to inspire on the field.

Marcelo’s achievements extend beyond his club career. With the Brazil national team, he won the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup and earned a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games and a bronze at the Beijing 2008 Olympics.

He also experienced success with Fluminense F.C., winning the Copa Libertadores and Recopa Sudamericana.

Historic Champions League triumph

One of Marcelo's most memorable moments came in the 2014 UEFA Champions League final, where he played a vital role in the decisive victory that earned Real Madrid their long-awaited "La Décima."

More recently, as captain, he lifted the 14th Champions League trophy in Paris in 2022, further solidifying his legacy as one of Real Madrid’s all-time greats.