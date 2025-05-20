Sarfo Duku explains Kotoko’s decision to keep core squad; no major overhaul planned

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, Sarfo Duku, has refuted claims of a major squad overhaul at the end of the current football season.

He stated that the club is focused on maintaining the core of the team and will only make a few strategic additions for the upcoming campaign.

During the 2023-2024 season, the Porcupine Warriors released nearly 19 players ahead of the league.

However, Duku, in an interview on Akoma FM in Kumasi, clarified that the club is not planning a repeat of such extensive changes.

He noted that despite a surge in interest from both local and international players and agents, the club is committed to a more measured and sustainable recruitment approach.

Despite the fact that players and their agents from Ghana and beyond have expressed great interest in playing for Kotoko on a daily basis, I can tell our supporters that the club will not buy and transfer players in bulk come next season

He further explained that both the technical team and management are aligned on a long-term vision that avoids frequent mass transfers, which they believe could be harmful to the club’s future stability.

This act is clearly detrimental to the club’s future, and both parties—management and the technical team—have agreed that it will not occur.

Certainly, there will be one or two additions, but they won’t be numerous, as has been the case in recent seasons.

Duku also reiterated the club’s ambition of achieving a domestic double this season, with Kotoko already through to the MTN FA Cup final and still in the race for the Ghana Premier League title.

Our goal of winning the double remains intact, and that is our primary focus right now.

As the club prepares for the new season, the focus will be on preserving the current squad and making calculated improvements.

Following the departure of Coach Proper Ogum, Asante Kotoko is set to chart a new path under the guidance of Karim Zito.