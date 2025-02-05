Top 10 most controversial football transfers of all time

In Ghana, Charles Taylor’s transfer from Hearts of Oak to to arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in 2003 for the then domestic transfer record fee of GH₵ 40,000 (roughly US$42,000), is inarguably the most controversial transfer in Ghana’s football history.

But, how about the world?

From broken records to personal rivalries, here’s a look at the 10 most controversial transfers of all time.

Top 10 controversial transfers in football history

10. Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea to Galatasaray)

Michy Batshuayi's move to Turkish club Fenerbahçe in 2022 and later to Galatasaray in 2023 shocked many. After several loan stints at Borussia Dortmund, Valencia, and others, the Belgian striker was met with death threats and racial abuse from his previous club’s supporters.

His controversial moves marked a tumultuous chapter in his career, making him one of the most talked-about journeymen in recent years.

9. Sol Campbell (Tottenham to Arsenal)

Sol Campbell’s 2001 switch from Tottenham to Arsenal still stirs intense emotions. Having been a Spurs youth product and a fan favourite, Campbell made the contentious decision to cross the North London divide, joining fierce rivals Arsenal on a free transfer.

His role in Arsenal’s unbeaten "Invincibles" season earned him success, but it cost him the respect of Spurs fans, who branded him “Judas.”

8. Mo Johnston (Celtic to Rangers)

Mo Johnston’s transfer to Rangers in 1989 remains one of the most controversial in Scottish football. A lifelong Celtic fan, Johnston made the shock decision to join Rangers, becoming the first Catholic player to do so in decades.

The move sparked outrage, with both sets of fans seeing it as a betrayal. However, Johnston’s winning goal in the 1989 Old Firm derby earned him some redemption in the eyes of Rangers supporters.

7. Ashley Cole (Arsenal to Chelsea)

Ashley Cole’s 2006 transfer from Arsenal to Chelsea, fueled by frustration over a £55,000 per week wage offer, left a sour taste for Gunners fans.

Nicknamed ‘Cashley,’ Cole’s departure to their London rivals was made worse by the public nature of the deal and his subsequent success, which included numerous titles, including the Premier League and Champions League.

6. Carlos Tevez (West Ham to Manchester United, then to Manchester City)

Carlos Tevez's controversial transfer history involves multiple dramatic moves. Initially arriving at West Ham in 2006 alongside Javier Mascherano, Tevez soon moved to Manchester United, where he enjoyed success.

However, his move to Manchester City in 2009, especially after a public feud with Sir Alex Ferguson, was a painful blow to United. City’s “Welcome to Manchester” billboard mocking United added fuel to the fire, cementing his status as a transfer villain.

5. Roberto Baggio (Fiorentina to Juventus)

Roberto Baggio’s move from Fiorentina to Juventus in 1990 is often considered one of the most heartbreaking in football. After a stellar season with La Viola, Baggio’s world-record transfer to their arch-rivals Juventus sparked riots in Florence. Baggio would go on to become a club legend, but the fallout left a lasting legacy of betrayal.

4. Robin van Persie (Arsenal to Manchester United)

Robin van Persie’s switch from Arsenal to Manchester United in 2012 was as bitter as it was successful. After years of being the star player for the Gunners, van Persie moved to United, where he won the Premier League in his first season.

Arsenal fans were furious, especially as van Persie’s goals played a significant role in securing United’s 20th title, further amplifying the sense of betrayal.

3. Johan Cruyff (Ajax to Feyenoord)

Johan Cruyff’s move to Feyenoord in 1983 after a legendary stint at Ajax Amsterdam was a major shock. Cruyff, a god in Amsterdam, signed with Feyenoord after Ajax failed to offer him a contract.

His one season at Feyenoord, where he helped win the league and the KNVB Cup, was a final show of genius, but his switch remains one of the most controversial in Dutch football history.

2. Eric Cantona (Leeds United to Manchester United) Eric

Cantona’s transfer from Leeds United to Manchester United in 1992 sparked a fierce rivalry. Cantona, who had led Leeds to the title, moved to United and quickly became a club legend.

His success at Old Trafford, including four Premier League titles and two FA Cups, made the £1 million transfer fee seem like a steal. However, it deeply hurt Leeds fans, who saw their former hero join their bitter rivals.

1. Luis Figo (Barcelona to Real Madrid)

Luis Figo’s 2000 move from Barcelona to Real Madrid is arguably the most famous in football history. The transfer broke the world record at the time, costing €62 million. The betrayal was so severe that, during a later El Clasico, Barcelona fans threw a pig’s head at Figo as he took a corner.