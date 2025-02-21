Son of legendary Premier League player shares update after escaping deadly car crash

Wrexham AFC star Elliot Lee has shared an emotional message with fans after revealing how he narrowly avoided death in a car crash.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who previously played for West Ham United, was travelling home after Wrexham’s 1-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers in the Vertu Trophy last Tuesday night when the accident happened. Both drivers were rushed to hospital following the two-vehicle collision, but Lee was fortunate to escape with no serious injuries, per reports by the Mirror.

Despite his close call, Lee has missed Wrexham’s last two matches, including their disappointing 2-1 home loss to Leyton Orient in League One. He has since posted an update on social media, sharing pictures of his badly damaged car and expressing his relief at escaping with only minor injuries.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Lee said:

Last Tuesday night I found out just how fragile life is and in the blink of an eye, through no fault of your own, it has the potential to change drastically. Thankfully I had someone looking over me, but I’m well aware of how different the outcome could've been.

The midfielder, who is the son of Newcastle United legend Rob Lee, continued:

It has been overwhelming to see how much people care and the love and support I have around me with my family and friends. It has been a tough week, but I’m feeling very lucky and very grateful.

Lee also took the time to thank the emergency services who attended the scene of the crash. The injuries of the other driver remain unknown, but Lee has expressed his gratitude for the support he has received, saying, "it means a lot."

He added:

A huge thank you to @kevmulholland @adermmm (Wrexham medical staff) and my partner for rushing to my aid and spending all night in the hospital with me. Hoping to be back on the pitch asap.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson spoke about Lee’s condition earlier this week, noting that it would be "difficult" to give a timeline for his return.

Parkinson said:

Elliot is a key player for us, he’s our top scorer and we need him back obviously, but we’ve got to make sure he’s right. Obviously, the trauma of that takes its toll on you a little bit. He’s very shaken up, as you can imagine, and we’re pleased that he’s okay. We want to give him a bit of time before he comes back.

This crash comes just weeks after Lee’s teammate, James McClean, was also involved in an accident ahead of Wrexham's crucial match against Birmingham City.

Lee's time at Wrexham

Lee has been an important player for Wrexham since joining the club in the summer of 2022, scoring 39 goals in 111 appearances. He was also a vital part of the team that gained back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One.