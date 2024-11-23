Thomas Partey scores after 3 months as Arsenal return to winning ways against Nottingham Forest

Ghana international Thomas Partey was on the scoresheet as Arsenal defeated Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium.

Partey scored a stunning second-half goal to give the Gunners a 2-0 lead before Ethan Nwaneri increased the tally to 3-0 in the 86th minute.

Bukayo Saka had given the home side a deserved lead 15 minutes into the game after Jurien Timber’s opener in the 5th minute was ruled out as offside.

The Black Stars captain received a soft pass from Saka just outside the 18-yard box and hit a fantastic strike 25 yards out past Matz Sels. A classic Partey finish.

The goal was the 31-year-old's first since he scored in Arsenal’s 2-0 away win over Aston Villa at the Villa Park on August 24, 2024.

Despite not scoring much, Partey has had a decent start to the season, playing in different positions. He has had shifts at right-back when defender William Saliba was suspended and excelled, especially against Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta’s men recorded their first win in four games and their 2000th top-flight win.

They were held to a 1-1 stalemate against Chelsea at the Standford Bridge, and lost 1-0 to both Inter Milan and Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League and Premier League, respectively.

This win sees them in fourth position on the league log, after failing to win any of their last four league games.