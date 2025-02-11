Watch parents scream as man kicks kid in heated fight at youth football match

Parents were left shocked after a man kicked a young boy during a youth football match, leading to a violent brawl between adults that was caught on camera and went viral.

According to UK news portal Daily Mail, the incident took place during an under-10s match in Kent, when a fight broke out between players, and one boy was punched in the head by an opponent. This sparked chaos as parents and coaches rushed onto the pitch, but things quickly escalated.

In the disturbing footage, one man can be seen running toward the boy and kicking him in the leg, while another pushes the child to the ground in an attempt to get at the first man. As the violence continued, dozens of adults joined the scuffle, with mothers screaming and trying to protect the children. The fight lasted for more than a minute before order was restored.

A football club involved in the incident confirmed to Mail Sport that the situation, which occurred in November, had been thoroughly investigated by the Kent FA, and the club accepted their findings.

The club said:

This incident which dates back to November has since been fully investigated by the Kent FA, and their findings we fully accept as a football club.

Concerning reports on aggression

The disturbing footage has sparked concern online, with many commenting on how such violent scenes are becoming more common at fixtures that should be enjoyable for children. While most kids enjoy football without incident, there have been numerous reports of aggression from adults at these games.

In September, police were called to an under-10s Sunday League match in the West Midlands after a fight broke out among parents in the stands, per the Daily Mail report.