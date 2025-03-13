We can win the Champions League - Arsenal defender William Saliba

Arsenal defender William Saliba is optimistic that his team can secure their first-ever Champions League title after progressing to the competition's quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

The Gunner secured a statement 9-3 aggregate win over PSV in two legs, after thrashing the Dutch club 7-1 away and settling for a 2-2 draw at home on Wednesday.

This marks Arsenal’s second consecutive appearance in the last eight of the competition. Last season, they were knocked out by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals, losing 3-2 on aggregate. This year, they will face defending champions Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.

Despite Arsenal’s lack of a Champions League title and their last appearance in the final dating back to 2006, Saliba believes the open nature of this season’s competition gives the Gunners a chance to surprise everyone.

Saliba told the club’s media they believe winning the ultimate is an attainable feat.

Everyone wants to win the Champions League. It is really hard to win. We all believe we can do it.

Arsenal are one of only two English clubs remaining in the competition, with Aston Villa being the other.

The remaining teams include Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, and Borussia Dortmund, all battling for the prestigious trophy.

Barcelona, who finished second in the league phase easily defeated Benfica and now have to face Borussia Dortmund in the last eight.

Bayern Munich are set to take on the competition’s best defensive side this campaign in Inter Milan for a semi-final spot.