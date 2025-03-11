Donnarumma emerges hero as PSG knock Liverpool out of the Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield, advancing to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals after a penalty shootout triumph.

The French champions, who won the shootout 4-1, were propelled by a stellar performance from goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who saved two penalties to break Liverpool's hearts.

The match began with Liverpool applying early pressure, but PSG weathered the storm and grew into the game.

The visitors took the lead in the first half through Ousmane Dembélé, who capitalised on a moment of indecision between defender Ibrahima Konaté and goalkeeper Alisson Becker. Dembélé's goal gave PSG a 1-0 lead on the night and levelled the tie at 1-1 on aggregate.

PSG dominated large periods of the game, recording the most shots by an away team at Anfield this season across all competitions.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola came close to adding to the scoreline, but Alisson made crucial saves to keep Liverpool in the contest.

Despite numerous chances, the score remained 1-0 after 90 minutes, and the tie went into extra time.

With no further goals in extra time, the match was decided by a penalty shootout.

Donnarumma emerged as the hero, saving spot-kicks from Darwin Núñez and Curtis Jones to secure a 4-1 shootout victory for PSG. The Italian goalkeeper's heroics sent the Parisians into the quarter-finals, where they will face either Aston Villa or Club Brugge.

For Liverpool, the defeat was a bitter pill to swallow, especially with the EFL Cup final against Chelsea looming on Sunday.

Manager Arne Slot will need to rally his squad quickly as they aim to salvage their season with silverware.