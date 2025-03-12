Was Maradona’s death preventable? Trial of medical team begins

The long-awaited trial of medical staff who treated the late Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has officially begun in Buenos Aires, reports the BBC.

Maradona died of a heart attack at his home in 2020 at the age of 60, after recovering from surgery for a brain blood clot earlier that month. Prosecutors allege that his death could have been avoided and accuse the medical team of negligence.

According to the BBC, the defendants, however, claim that Maradona had refused further treatment and should have stayed in the hospital longer following his operation.

If convicted on charges of “homicide with possible intent,” the accused face prison sentences ranging from eight to 25 years.

In their opening statement, the prosecution stated that they would present “solid” evidence showing that no member of the medical team “did what they were supposed to do” during Maradona’s final days.

Prosecutor Patricio Ferrari told the court as quoted by the BBC that:

Today, Diego Armando Maradona, his children, his relatives, those closest to him, and the Argentine people, deserve justice.

Investigators have classified the case as culpable homicide, a crime similar to involuntary manslaughter, arguing that the accused were aware of Maradona’s serious health condition but failed to take necessary actions to save him.

The defendants in the case include a neurosurgeon, psychiatrist, psychologist, medical coordinator, nursing coordinator, doctor, and the night nurse. The night nurse previously stated that he had noticed “warning signs” but had been instructed “not to wake” Maradona.

Over 100 witnesses are expected to testify during the trial, which is anticipated to last until July.

Maradona's illustrious career

Maradona, regarded as one of the greatest footballers in history, captained Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup, famously scoring the “Hand of God” goal against England in the quarter-finals.

Despite struggling with cocaine addiction in the latter part of his career, Maradona remains a cherished figure in football.