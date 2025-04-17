Why do we actually cry when cutting onions?

In the blink of an eye—quite literally—chopping an onion can leave you in tears. Far from mere kitchen annoyance, this teary spectacle is a clever biological defence mechanism. Let’s peel back the layers and discover why onions make us weep, and how to turn the tables on these lachrymatory agents.

The Chemistry Behind the Tears

When you slice into an onion, you rupture its cells and unleash a cascade of reactions. The key players are:

Alliinase: an enzyme that, once freed, converts sulphur compounds stored within the onion into sulphenic acids.

Syn-propanethial S‑oxide: the volatile gas formed from those sulphenic acids. This is the true culprit—when it drifts up to your eyes and meets the moisture there, it forms a gentle sulphuric acid mist, stinging your corneas.

Your eyes, ever the gallant guardians, respond by flooding the area with tears to dilute and wash away the irritant.

Why Some of Us Sob More Than Others

Not all tear ducts are created equal. Individual sensitivity to syn-propanethial S‑oxide varies, so:

Those with more delicate eye membranes or more copious tear production will feel the burn sooner.

If you’re prone to hay fever or wear contact lenses, your eyes may already be on high alert, ready to shed an ocean at the first hint of irritation.

Six Clever Tricks to Chop Without the Crying

Pop them in the fridge for 30 minutes. Cooler temperatures slow down alliinase activity, so fewer irritants reach your eyes.

Sharpen Your Blade

A keen knife inflicts a cleaner cut, damaging fewer cells and releasing less lachrymatory gas.

Cut Under a Splash

Work beside your sink or submerge the onion in water. The vapour disperses less readily, sparing your eyes.

Let in the Fresh Air

Open a window or switch on an extractor fan. A gentle breeze carries the gas away before it can strike.

Don Your Goggles

It might look unorthodox, but snug-fitting goggles are the surefire way to keep onion vapours at bay.

Embrace the Food Processor

By enclosing the chopping process, a processor traps most of the gases—just remember to clean it promptly!

Fun Fact

Wild onions evolved this tear‑inducing trick over millennia to deter animals and pests. Inadvertently, they also ensure we cook them quickly—so we miss fewer nutrients!