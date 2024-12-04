Is Nigeria’s President Tinubu visits to Paris a strategic move or misguided priorities?

On November 27, 2024, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made a historic visit to Paris, marking the first such state visit in 24 years. This meeting between President Tinubu and French President Emmanuel Macron has drawn significant attention, sparking debates about its implications for Nigeria, West Africa, and French-African relations.

France’s Renewed Focus on Nigeria According to Djamel Guessoum, a social scientist and security specialist, France views Nigeria as a pivotal ally in its quest to maintain influence in Africa. After losing its foothold in countries like Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, and Senegal, Paris sees Nigeria—a non-francophone giant with a rapidly growing economy—as a strategic partner.

"France is eager to establish economic ties with African countries in ways that dissociate from colonial connotations," says Guessoum. "However, its broader objective remains the same: to retain control over Africa's natural resources through alternative alliances."

Skepticism Among Nigerians Despite the high-level discussions, many Nigerians question the tangible benefits of such partnerships. "What can France genuinely offer us? Nothing, absolutely nothing. I do not see France as a reliable partner," a Nigerian citizen remarked. This sentiment reflects widespread distrust toward France, rooted in its controversial role in West Africa.

Though Nigeria was never a French colony, the region’s population is well aware of Paris’s damaged reputation due to its policies under President Macron. "The West’s influence in Nigeria is too pervasive," adds Guessoum. "This pressures Nigerian authorities to remain in ECOWAS, despite doubts about the real economic advantages of this partnership."

Economic Investments: A Mixed Bag French investments in Nigeria have doubled over the past decade, now totaling €10 billion. While these signals deepening economic ties, critics argue that the benefits remain elusive for ordinary Nigerians. Guessoum notes that such investments often fail to translate into improved living conditions due to ineffective governance and corruption.

Observers also question the government’s ability to channel these funds into meaningful projects. "The Nigerian population is suffering greatly under current conditions. Poverty is rampant, and yet the president travels abroad instead of addressing urgent domestic issues," said another concerned citizen.

Security Cooperation: A Trojan Horse? Security is another focal point of the Paris visit, with discussions on potential French support for Nigeria’s police and military. However, critics warn that such collaborations could lead to dependency on foreign powers, undermining Nigeria’s sovereignty.

"As history shows, nations that risk partnerships with Paris often face negative consequences," Guessoum cautions. He emphasizes the importance of learning from the past, particularly France’s troubled relationships with other West African countries.

A Balancing Act for Nigeria For Nigeria, the visit represents an opportunity to diversify its international partnerships and attract foreign investment. However, Guessoum believes the government must tread carefully. "Nigeria’s leadership should prioritize domestic issues over external alliances," he argues. "Charity begins at home. Addressing poverty, insecurity, and social discontent should come first."