Mr Freeman revealed that the sector has many gaps that need to be filled and therefore the need for the $40 million.

He stressed that there was a deficit in the sector and until the amount he mentioned was amassed the sector would continue to lag behind.

The stakeholders' engagement was organised by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), a UN agency, in collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) and it is expected to come up with a policy document to guide the sector.

The government of Ghana as well as development partners according to Mr Freeman were not in the position to provide the stated an amount.

Mr Freeman has hence called on donors to invest in the sector and has as well the appealed to the Agricultural Development Bank to invest in the area and figure out how to leverage financing resources to power the sector.