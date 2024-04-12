Don't pay new transport fares - GPRTU and GRTCC urge Ghanaians

Furthermore, both organizations emphasized their ongoing efforts to engage with stakeholders and the Ministry of Transport to thoroughly assess the various cost components involved and reach a mutually agreeable resolution. They aim to ensure that any adjustments to transport fares align with established regulatory frameworks and are in the best interest of both transport operators and commuters.

"We are by this statement, urging the Regional Administrations, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies and the Station Welfare committees to ensure compliance to the existing fares as no such decision has been taken regarding any fare increment," the statement read. "We also want to urge all drivers to abide by this directive and have confidence in the leadership. We will continue to push for the welfare of transport operators."

Additionally, the GPRTU and the GRTCC affirmed their commitment to ongoing discussions with the Transport Ministry to facilitate the approval of any necessary fare adjustments. They highlighted the importance of maintaining transparency and adherence to established procedures to ensure a fair and equitable outcome for all stakeholders involved in the transportation sector.

In light of this advisory, commuters are urged to remain vigilant and refrain from paying any unauthorized fare increases until an official announcement is made by the relevant authorities. The GPRTU and the GRTCC have assured the public that they will continue to advocate for the welfare of transport operators while striving to maintain a balance between affordability for commuters and sustainability for the transportation industry as a whole.

Below is the statement issued by GPRTU and GRTCC:

Pulse Ghana