GACL interdicts staff involved in alleged cocaine smuggling incident at KIA

The press release stated, "Management notes that investigations by relevant authorities into the alleged smuggling of 8.5 kilograms of substance suspected to be cocaine through Kotoka International Airport on March 23, 2024, are ongoing. The Board and Management, in line with GACL’s internal administrative processes, has taken swift measures to interdict all GACL staff relevant to the investigation."

Furthermore, the statement emphasized the company's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and safety at the airport and warned staff about the consequences of facilitating passengers in unlawful activities, stating that punitive measures, including summary dismissals and prosecutions by the State, would be enforced by existing protocols.