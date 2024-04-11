ADVERTISEMENT
GACL interdicts staff involved in alleged cocaine smuggling incident at KIA

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has taken decisive action following the recent cocaine smuggling incident at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Kotoka International Airport
In a press release dated April 10, the company announced the interdiction of all staff implicated in the incident.

The press release stated, "Management notes that investigations by relevant authorities into the alleged smuggling of 8.5 kilograms of substance suspected to be cocaine through Kotoka International Airport on March 23, 2024, are ongoing. The Board and Management, in line with GACL’s internal administrative processes, has taken swift measures to interdict all GACL staff relevant to the investigation."

Furthermore, the statement emphasized the company's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and safety at the airport and warned staff about the consequences of facilitating passengers in unlawful activities, stating that punitive measures, including summary dismissals and prosecutions by the State, would be enforced by existing protocols.

In conclusion, GACL reassured the general public of its dedication to collaboration with stakeholders to ensure the continued safety and security of operations at the airport.

Reymond Awusei Johnson

