Fidelity Bank Ghana has denied claims of aiding Famed Pastor Daniel Obinim to launder money to outside the country.

The move is in a response to allegations by Member of Parliament Mr Kennedy Agaypong’s that the bank is colluding with Bishop Obinim to engage in money laundering.

In a statement issued by the bank, it said it has always complied with all applicable Bank of Ghana requirements with respect to foreign exchange transactions.

“Our attention has been drawn to some statements made by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong on Net 2 TV alleging that Bishop Daniel Obinim is using the Bank to engage in Money Laundering,” the stamen said.

Adding that “The Bank wishes to state on record and assure all stakeholders that it has always complied with all applicable Bank of Ghana requirements with respect to foreign exchange transactions. We are unable to comment on individual customer transactions.”

Background

The Assin Noth MP had threatened the indigenous bank to bring it down if it does not act on the allegations brought against Bishop Obinim.

According to him, Obinim uses the bank for his money laundering activities which are against the laws of Ghana.

He disclosed in an interview with Net 2 TV that Obinim’s involvement is that he through a worker at Fidelity Bank A&C Mall branch has opened several accounts for boys working for Obinim.

He added that monies are then deposited into these accounts and are transferred to Obinim’s Bank Account in Spain.

The legislator who promised to bring down Fidelity Bank mentioned that the lady in question is known as Esther and she has over years been aiding the fraudulent Obinim and that he will make sure the lady is well dealt with.