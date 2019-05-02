According to the Bank, the implementation will enhance productivity since electronic presentation of records or submission of tenders would eliminate manual work and reduce cost.

The Country Director of the World Bank, Henry Kerali made the revelation in an address while launching the Ghana Electronic Procurement System (GHANEPS) in Accra on the theme: “Rising to a New Dawn in Public Procurement”.

He said the e-Procurement System was a landmark project that would improve fairness, transparency and efficiency in the public sector and reduce the cost of transaction for service providers.

Mr Kerali further urged all public agencies to take advantage of the system to transform their operations, which would inure to the benefit of the people.

He re-affirmed the Bank’s commitment to supporting the government’s vision of achieving the “Ghana Beyond Aid” agenda.

Adding that it would continue to provide technical support towards the full implementation of the system to improve the ease of doing business.

In 2014, the World Bank signed a $97 million financing agreement with the government of Ghana towards the implementation of the e-Transform Procurement Project.