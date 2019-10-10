Although Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta announced an increment in the energy sector levies, some companies have kept their fuel prices at a stable amount.
Here are 5 OMCs and their fuel prices so far:
1. Total
Total filling station sells a litre of petrol at GH₵ 5.39 and diesel at GH₵ 5.39.
2. Engen
Engen fuel station sells a litre of petrol at GH₵ 5.38 and diesel at GH₵ 5.38.
3. Shell
This fuel station sells a litre of petrol at GH₵ 5.39 and diesel at GH₵5.39.
4. Allied fuel station
Allied fuel station sells a litre of petrol at GH₵ 5.34 and diesel at GH₵ 5.33.
5. Goil
This OMC sells its litre of diesel at GH¢5.30 and petrol at GH¢5.38.