Although Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta announced an increment in the energy sector levies, some companies have kept their fuel prices at a stable amount.

Here are 5 OMCs and their fuel prices so far:

1.  Total

Total filling station sells a litre of petrol at GH₵ 5.39 and diesel at GH₵ 5.39.
Total Filling Station

2.  Engen

Engen fuel station sells a litre of petrol at GH₵ 5.38 and diesel at GH₵ 5.38.
Engen Filling Station

3. Shell

This fuel station sells a litre of petrol at GH₵ 5.39 and diesel at GH₵5.39.
A branch of the Shell filling station

4.  Allied fuel station

Allied fuel station sells a litre of petrol at GH₵ 5.34 and diesel at GH₵ 5.33.
Allied Filling Station

5.  Goil

This OMC sells its litre of diesel at GH¢5.30 and petrol at GH¢5.38.
Goil Filling Station