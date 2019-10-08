According to him, depositors and creditors up to October 18, 2019, to file their claims.

This is the second time the receiver has extended the deadline for depositors and creditors to file their claims.

He said this in a statement issued on Monday, October 7, 2019.

In the statement, Mr Nipah said, “The Receiver has noted that some depositors of the 23 Savings and Loans Companies and Finance Houses have not yet submitted their Proof of Debt (“PoD”) forms."

Adding that ‘’Notice is hereby given that depositors who have not yet submitted their claim forms should do so on or before Friday 18th October 2019 for validation.’’

The statement further noted that, after this date, the receiver will conclude that there are no more outstanding claim forms to be submitted.

Consequently, the Receiver intends to extend the period for depositors to submit their PoD forms to accommodate the needs of depositors who are yet to do so.