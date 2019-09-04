Ghanaian celebrities, politicians and ordinary citizens have all condemned the xenophobic acts going on in South Africa even though no Ghanaian has been killed yet.

Black natives in South Africa have for the past week taken to looting and burning of shops owned by other nationals in Pretoria and Johannesburg.

South African police have arrested dozens of the protestors who claim immigrants, especially Nigerians are taking over their jobs and selling illicit drugs.

No Ghanaian killed

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, George Ayisi Boateng has indicated that no Ghanaian has been attacked in the renewed xenophobic attack in that country.

Speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM Mr Ayisi Boateng said: “I’m not aware that any Ghanaian has been killed here in South Africa, what I’ve been informed of is that a Ghanaian man and lady were robbed of their bags while walking out on the streets but they were not physically harmed.”

He said the High Commission is in touch with the Ghanaian community in South Africa. He urged the Ghanaians living in South Africa to take precautionary measures in the wake of the attacks to avoid being harmed.

