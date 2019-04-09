Reputation Poll International, a leading reputation management consultancy firm, made this announcement in its 2019 publication of the 100 most reputable people on earth.

The list featured distinguished personalities from all sectors across the world.

It further recognised leaders who have maintained a high level of credibility in discharging their duties and have kept a commendable and exemplary reputation for public emulation.

These individuals are from diverse sectors such as entertainment, politics, religion, education, philanthropy, business, among others.

President Akuffo- Addo was among renowned individuals like Queen Elizabeth II, 92, who is the oldest person to be added to the list and Malala Yousafzai, 21, the youngest person on the list.

About the Reputation Poll International

Reputation Poll International is a strategic consulting agency specialised in corporate Reputation management.

It focuses on creating and executing credible opinion polls on personalities, organization’s and brands across multiple industries.

Combining key roles in research, advisory and publishing, the firm exhibits the strongest insight into creating reputation reports on brands that have impacted on the day to day activities of people across the world.

Having assembled diverse connections with over 44 countries across the globe, the reach of the Reputation Poll is expanding daily.

Below is the full list arranged in alphabetical order:

1. Abigail Johnson - CEO, Fidelity Investments

2. Akinwumi Adesina - President, AfDB

3. Akio Toyoda - President, Toyota Motor Corporation

4. Amal Clooney - Barrister

5. Amina J Mohammed - Deputy Secretary-General, UN

6. Ana Patricia Botin - Executive Chairman, Santander Group

7. António Guterres - Secretary-General, UN

8. Atifete Jahjaga - Former President, Kosovo

9. Bishop Dag Heward-Mills - General Overseer, Lighthouse Chapel

10. Bishop David Oyedepo - General Overseer, Winners Chapel

11. Catharine Drew Gilpin Faus - President, Harvard University

12. Christiane Amanpour - TV Host, CNN

13. Dalai Lama- Head of state and spiritual leader of the Tibetan government-in-exile based in Dharamshala, India.

14. Denise Morrison - Former CEO, Campbell Soup

15. Denzel Washington - Actor

16. Ding Xuedong - CEO, China Investment Corporation

17. Dirk Van de Put - Chairperson, Mondelez International

18. Dr Denis Mukwege - Medical Doctor

19. Dr Judy Dlamini - Chancellor, University of the Witwatersrand

20. Dr Paul Enenche - Senior Pastor, Dunamis

21. Dr Harbeen Arora - Founder, Women Economic Forum

22. Ed Sheeran - Singer

23. Emma Watson - Actress

24. Eric Thomas - Motivational Speaker

25. Evang. Reinhard Bonnke - General Overseer, Christ for all Nations

26. Gary Vaynerchuk - Motivational Speaker

27. Ginni Rometty - Chairperson, IBM

28. Graça Machel DBE - Co-Founder, Africa Progress Panel

29. Haruhiko Kuroda - Governor, Bank of Japan

30. Helen Clark - Politician, New Zealand

31. Helen Sharman OBE - Astronaut

32. Ian Khama - Former President, Republic of Botswana

33. Ismail Ahmed - CEO, WorldRemit

34. Jacinda Ardern - President, New Zealand

35. Jack Ma - Founder, Alibaba Group

36. Janet Yellen - Economist

37. Jean-Claude Juncker - President, European Commission

38. Jeff Weiner - CEO, LinkedIn

39. Jim Yong Kim - President, World Bank

40. John Legend - Singer

41. John Maxwell - Motivational Speaker

42. Joko Widodo - President, Indonesia

43. Joseph Stiglitz - Economist, Columbia University

44. Juan Manuel Santos - Former President, Colombia

45. Justin Trudeau - President, Canada

46. Justina Mutale - Founder, Justina Mutale Foundation

47. Kailash Satyarthi - Children's Rights Activist

48. Kenneth Copeland - Televangelist

49. Khaldoon Al Mubarak - MD, Mubadala Development Company<

50. Kim Schofield - Member, United States House of Representatives

51. Klaus Schwab - Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum

52. Kumail Nanjiani- Comedian

53. Lei Jun - Founder, Xiaomi Inc

54. Les Brown - Motivational Speaker

55. Liu Qing - President, Didi Chuxing

56. Lubna Suliman Olayan - Businesswoman

57. Ma Huateng - CEO, Tencent

58. Major Mariam Al Mansouri - Pilot

59. Malala Yousafzai - Activist, The Malala Fund

60. Mario Draghi – President, European Central Bank

61. Mary Robinson - Politician, Ireland

62. Melinda Gates - Philanthropist, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

63. Michael Bloomberg - Founder, Bloomberg LP

64. Michelle Obama - Former First Lady, United States of America

65. Mo Ibrahim - Founder, Mo Ibrahim Foundation

66. Muhammad Yunus - Founder, Grameen Bank

67. Mukesh Ambani - Chairperson, Reliance Industries Limited

68. Nadia Murad - Human Right Activist

69. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo - President, Ghana

70. Nancy Pelosi - Minority Leader, United States House of Representatives

71. Narendra Modi - Prime Minister, India

72. Nick Vujicic - Motivational Speaker

73. Nicole Kidman - Actress

74. Noura Al Kaabi - Minister, Culture and Knowledge Development

75. Nuseir Yassin - Vlogger

76. Oprah Winfrey - CEO, Oprah Winfrey Network

77. Paul Kagame - President, Rwanda

78. Paul Romer - Senior Vice President, World Bank

79. Philip Ng Chee Tat - CEO, Far East Organization

80. Pope Francis - Pope, Roman Catholic Church

81. Prince Harry & Meghan

82. Priyanka Joshi - Bio-Chemist

83. Queen Elizabeth II

84. Ralph Hamers - CEO, ING Group

85. Rev. Jesse Jackson - Activist

86. Robin Sharma - Motivational Speaker

87. Sahle-Work Zewde - President, Ethiopia

88. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum - Prime Minister, UAE

89. Sinach Joseph - Songstress

90. Sinead Burke - Writer

91. Strive Masiyiwa - Executive Chairman, Econet Wireless

92. Sundar Pichai - CEO, Google

93. Tatsumi Kimishima - Businessman

94. Tim Cook - CEO, Apple

95. Tony Robbin - Motivational Speaker

96. Wang Jianlin - CEO, Dalian Wanda Group

97. Warren Buffett - Executive Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway

98. Winnie Byanyima - Executive Director, Oxfam International

99. Xi Jinping - President, China

100. Zuzana Čaputová – President-elect, Slovakia