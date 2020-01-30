The figure represents a 1.3 percent drop from the 63.9 percent recorded in 2018.

The 62.61 percent score puts Ghana in grade C, denoting an average performance in the area of customer service relations.

The 2019 ranking focused on nine sectors of the economy including the financial institutions (bank/insurance), utilities, telecommunications, hospitality, healthcare, retail malls (Food and non-food), public institutions and online businesses.

The retail sector emerged the top sector with the best customer care service in Ghana.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Institute of Customer Service Professionals, Yvonne Ohui McCarthy speaking at the launch of the 2019 Customer Service Index, disclosed that the drop does not create an impressive outlook of Ghana to investors.

“With the increasing awareness of customers’ rights and demands, it has become important now more than ever to pay particular attention to our customer service culture as a nation with the aim of attracting foreign investments and also to help make the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda a possibility.”