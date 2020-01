The basketball icon died together with his daughter, Gianna and seven other people who were in the helicopter before it crashed in Calabasas, America.

According to Shatta Wale, Kobe Bryant, who played in seven NBA finals and won five championships, motivated him to start playing basketball as a leisure sport in Ghana.

In an Instagram post, the musician said, “Me playing basketball was from this Great Legend ..RIP #Kobe 😢😢.”

Here’s Shatta’s tribute song to Kobe and Gianna: