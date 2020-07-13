In a Twitter thread, the Nigerian police said the victim is from Washington DC “and is a retired civil servant in the US.”

The police narrated that she arrived in Nigeria on February 13, 2019, to visit her boyfriend “one Chukwuebuka Kasi Obiaku, 34years old, a native of Ikeduru LGA of Imo State whom she met on Facebook.”

In May 2019 she got married to the man.

Chukwuebuka Kasi Obiaku is said to have deliberately lured the victim to Nigeria “under the pretext of love and deceitfully married her on 15th May 2019. He subsequently held her captive in a hotel, extorted from her monies amounting to a total of 48,000-USD.”

The added that they received a tip-off from a "civic-minded" individual.

He also allegedly collected her credit and debit cards as well as the operation of her bank accounts.

“Chukwuebuka also used the victim as a front to defraud her associates and other foreign personalities and companies.”

The police are investigating the matter and will prosecute all suspects in line with the Cybercrime Prevention/Prohibition Act, 2015.