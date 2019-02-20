The election is scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

A former NDC constituency secretary in Accra, Edmund Palmer is reported to have been the person who has initiated a move.

Mr Palmer in his writ at the High Court wants the court to stop Mr Mahama “from pursuing his bid to be elected as a flagbearer/presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress in his capacity as a former president of the Republic of Ghana, without the permission of Parliament.”

He is also seeking “an order of perpetual injunction restraining John Mahama from purporting to seek re-election as president of the Republic of Ghana without the permission of Parliament pursuant to Article 68(2), 68(3), 68(4), 68(5), 68(6),68(7) and 68(9) of the 1992 Constitution.”

The former constituency secretary further wants the court to order John Mahama “to wind up the activities of his campaign office that was established for the purpose of seeking to coordinate his activities in his quest to become flagbearer/presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress.”

He again is praying to the court to hold that former President Mahama’s establishment of a campaign office for the purpose of seeking to coordinate his activities in his quest to become flagbearer/presidential candidate of the NDC constitutes an office of emolument or profit within the context of Article 68 (2) of the 1992 Constitution and same having been established without Parliamentary permission was in contravention of Article 68 (2) of the 1992 Constitution.

Another declaration he is seeking is that pursuant to Articles 66 (1) and 66 (2) of the 1992 Constitution, the defendant was not qualified as a candidate to stand for re-election as President of the Republic of Ghana on the ticket of the NDC is also being sought by the plaintiff.

This has not been the first time the former president has been hit with a lawsuit to contest his party’s election and then further contest the nation’s presidential election.