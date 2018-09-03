Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Ghana,China to further enrich relations with new agreements


Politics Ghana,China to further enrich relations with eight cooperation agreements

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The cooperation agreements happened ahead of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation

play

Ghana has signed eight cooperation agreements with China after talks between the leaders of the two nations.

The cooperation agreements happened ahead of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

According to a statement from the office of President Nana Akufo-Addo, the deal includes a $2 billion infrastructure agreement for Ghana to improve its roads and develop railways in exchange for bauxite.

“We are looking seriously at how we can secure sources of long-term finance that will allow us to deal with our infrastructural development,” Akufo-Addo said.

Another statement also says China Harbour Engineering Co. has agreed to build the marine facilities for a liquefied natural-gas terminal in the port of Tema, which the company is currently extending.

The presidency of Ghana disclosed that Jiangnan Shipyard of China will construct the floating regasification facility.

When completed, the $350 million project will provide as much as 2 million tons of natural gas per year, and supply about 30 percent of Ghana’s total electricity generating capacity.

Ghana is floating the idea of a $50 billion so-called Century Bond to get infrastructure funding, and would like China to contribute, Akufo-Addo said.

The other accords are related to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, aviation, maternal health, construction projects and the supply of police vehicles.

Top Articles

1 Politics The FBI and Citibank are reportedly investigating a...bullet
2 Politics JOHN KERRY: Trump 'really just doesn't know what he's talking...bullet
3 Politics Washington went all-out for John McCain's funeral — see how...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Putin Angry
Politics Putin made a telling blunder in a shouting match with Ukraine's president, France's Hollande says
Theresa May Boris Johnson
Politics Theresa May hits back at Boris Johnson for having 'no new ideas' on Brexit
San Bernardino shooting
Politics San Bernardino apartment-complex shooting puts 10 in 'critical' condition
Sen. John McCain is laid to rest at the United States Naval Academy Chapel, Sept. 2, 2018, on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018.
Politics John McCain was finally laid to rest next to his best friend at the military academy where he went to school