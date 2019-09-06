The bank said her appointment took effect from September 1, 2019.

The President of AfDB, Dr Akinwumi Adesina made the announcement through a press release.

He said, “I am delighted that Chinelo Anohu is joining us as the Head and Senior Director of the Africa Investment Forum. Her can-do-attitude, leadership, hands-on experience in working with global pension funds and institutional investors, and extensive global networks among institutional investors, will significantly position and help the Africa Investment Forum to drive its global agenda to attract more investments to Africa.”

About Chinelo Anohu

Mrs Anohu is a member of the London Stock Exchange Africa Advisory Board.

She began her professional career as an Attorney with the global oil conglomerate, Chevron, Nigeria. She worked in legal and financial services firms in Nigeria and the United Kingdom before joining the Nigerian Bureau of Public Enterprises, the implementation agency for the reform and privatisation of state-owned enterprises.

As a consultant assigned by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Mrs Anohu helped to restructure and privatise the Nigerian Telecommunications Limited, Nicon Hilton Hotel and AfriBank, among several others. An adept and sound negotiator, she successfully worked with acquiring entities, liaising and managing complex relationships including the Nigerian National Assembly and labour organisations.

Mrs Anohu served as Director-General of the National Pension Commission of Nigeria for five years.

Under her leadership as Director-General of the Nigerian Pension Commission, she introduced innovative micro pension structures that created opportunities for informal sector workers to be included in the contributory pension scheme.

She again created the first-ever World Pension Summit Africa, which was held in Africa three years in a row, and convened global financial experts across the pension industry.

Chinelo Anohu graduated in 1996 with a Bachelor of Law from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and a Master’s degree in Computer and Communications Law from the London School of Economics in 2000.

She has studied at the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, USA and the Insead Business School, France.

About the Africa Investment Forum

The Africa Investment Forum (AIF) has become Africa’s premier multi-stakeholder transactional platform for leveraging investments from the private sector, African and global financial institutions, global pension funds and sovereign wealth funds and other institutional investors.

It also provides an unparalleled platform for engagements with African Heads of State and Governments to discuss, in the Forum’s unique “Investment Board Rooms”, policy, business and investment incentives to close transactions in real-time.