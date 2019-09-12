This, the association said will help boost the industrial growth in the country.

The President of the GEA, Dan Acheampong appealed on behalf of his association at the 59th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the GEA in Accra on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

He noted that the association was pleased with the reduction in electricity tariffs made in March 2018, particularly for industry, and it was a welcome development.

He, however, noted that Ghana still remained comparatively high on the price index for electricity tariffs in West Africa.

“This means that Ghana still has some work to do in the area of lowering tariffs even further for industrial and commercial users,” he said.

Adding that “Indeed, it is the GEA’s view that as a country aiming at rapid industrialisation of our economy, we need as a matter of Policy to discriminate some more favour of ‘process’ power as against ‘utility’ power, given the value-addition attribute of the former.”

Mr Acheampong further noted that “Such a move will no doubt, retain investors who are already located in Ghana, as well as attract new local and foreign investors into productive sectors of the economy, thereby creating the much-needed jobs.”

He then urged the government to, as a matter of urgency, accelerate the pace of developing other cost-effective forms of renewable energy in order to enhance Ghana’s pedigree as the business destination for West Africa.