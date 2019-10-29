All engineering works and other connections to the Karpowership is 98% complete.

The Ghana Gas has stated that supply of gas will start on October 30, 2019.

They stated that they are currently flushing the pipelines to ensure there are no leakages.

The Ghana National Gas Company (GNCC) Limited is expected to supply its first gas from the Atuabo Gas Processing to power the Karpowership which is almost completed.

The Head of Corporate Communication Ernest Owusu Bempah said that all engineering works, electrical connections and laying of pipelines to the Karpowership at the Sekondi Naval Base is 98% complete.

He added that they are flushing the pipelines to ensure there are no leakages and the lines are cleared for the free flow of gas.

The Ghanaian government decided to relocate the 470 megawatts Karpowership to Sekondi Naval Base to draw natural gas from the Atuabo Gas Processing plant to power the powership.

Mr Bempah said the eight-kilometer onshore and the 1.3 km offshore pipelines linking the Karpowership, the tie-in point, have all been successfully laid. The test of electrical connections and the metering gauge have all been fixed.

He added that Ghana Gas will be able to meet the demands of the powership. He revealed that Ghana Gas has more than 350mcsf gas and would supply the powership 60 to 90 minimum continuous stable flow (mcsf) gas on a daily basis.

Mr Bempah said the successes chalked to the good works of the engineers and all the staff who worked tirelessly to ensure the relocation of the powership without any incidents.