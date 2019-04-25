Mr Korletey indicated in his suit that even though he discharges his duties diligently, the minister has singled him out for abuse and victimization.

He added that he has been occupying this position as the head of the Labour Department at the Ministry since 2013.

In his application for a judicial review filed at the Accra High Court, Mr Korletey prayed the court to order the minister not to interfere in the work of the labour department.

Even before the court will determine the suit, the Chief Director at the ministry in a letter dated April 16, 2019, has appointed a Deputy Chief Labour Officer, Francis Ofori Kwansah as the acting Chief Labour Officer.

Find the letter below