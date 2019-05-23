This is aimed at helping the foreign ministry break even and avoid the current losses incurred in the processing and production of Ghanaian passports.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey who was speaking at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, said the country’s passports were highly subsidised making it the less expensive in Africa.

According to her, passport processing was a service that the government did not intend to make a profit on however, the government needed to breakeven with the cost.

"So, we are looking at it. We are in the middle of negotiations of some sort to see how much more we could charge to breakeven but not to make a profit,” she said.

The current fee for the expedited application is $19.18 dollars (GH¢100), while that of a standard application is $9.59 (GH¢50).

The minister again noted that the Ministry had overcome the challenges with the manual application and had rolled out online application facilities at three passport application centres (PACs)- in Koforidua, Tema and VFS PACs.

Here’s how one can get access to the new manual downloadable application form

• Individuals seeking a Ghanaian passport will be required to log on to mfa.gov.gh.

• Click on passports and follow the prompt that appears.

• Then click on download to get the form.

• The electronic payment can be done via MTN Mobile Money, Vodafone Cash, MasterCard or Visa Card.