The acting CEO, Mr Emmanuel Sin-Nyet Asigri and his two acting deputies, Mr Richard Ebbah Obeng and Mr Bright Acheampong, were relieved of their duties on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

Three separate letters signed by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah, directed them to hand over to the Director of Technical Projects at the NYA, Mr Emmanuel Anaman-Mensah.

Although the reason for the termination of their appointments was not revealed, the letter read, “I regret to inform you that the President of the Republic has terminated your appointment.”

It added that “You are directed to hand-over your office to Mr Emmanuel Anaman-Mensah, Director of Technical Projects of the Authority and proceed to collect any terminal benefits or facilities due you under the relevant law.”

“Please ensure that you hand over and cease to act as Chief Executive Officer of the Authority no later than the close of business on Wednesday, 4th September 2019,” the letter noted.