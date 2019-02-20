Anas Aremeyaw Anas is a Ghanaian investigative journalist

His latest investigative piece was about corruption in Ghana and Africa foorball.

He is about to release another piece which is on illegal mining in Ghana

Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas will release his latest investigative piece in the coming days.

According to Anas, he is his new piece will focus on illegal mining which is popularly referred to as galamsey in Ghana.

Announcing this on his Facebook page, Anas said the report will be published in the New Crusading Guide newspaper, features “illegal deals on mining sites.”

Illegal mining in Ghana has been a topical issue in the country for the past few years. This has led to major campaigns against galamsey especially because of its negative effects on water bodies and lands.

Some media houses in Ghana and other pressure groups petitioned the government to sanitize the mining sector.

The government subsequently constituted joint police and military taskforce called Operation Vanguard, which was tasked to arrest and ensure prosecution of illegal small-scale miners in the country.

The task force arrested some illegal miners. But there were rumours that the task force took bribes from some illegal miners and left them to go.

The taskforce has denied these allegations.

Read the full post of Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Coming Soon

Grab a copy of your authoritative New Crusading GUIDE and read about the men who stab the nation in the back.

Get to read about the illegal deals on mining sites and details about how the men who are supposed to work in the interest of the President and Ghanaians, take money and neglect their duties.

Be prepared to see the shocking realities on illegal mining. Anas Aremeyaw Anas hits the ground together with the team.

Part 1

#SayNoToCorruption #JeSuisAnas