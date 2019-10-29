This comes after Parliament approved a visa waiver deal on Friday, October 25, 2019.

The countries include India, Iran, Colombia, Equatorial Guinea, Hungary and Morocco.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs submitted the paperwork to parliament for approval.

Already, South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs has added Ghana to a list of seven countries whose nationals will be permitted to enter South Africa visa-free.

South Africa announced in September 2018, that it was finalising a number of visa waiver agreements with other countries including Ghana to allow travellers to enter the country without a visa.

The South African visa waiver covered only diplomatic passport but not ordinary passport officeholders.