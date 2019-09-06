Ron Strikker said that since the Ghanaian government has officially launched its ‘Ghana beyond aid’ policy it is also right to pursue a “Ghana beyond corruption”.

He was speaking at GII’s 20th Anniversary at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

He explained that Ghana will be better if corruption cases were not recorded in the country since the corruption swallows millions of aid, loans, and grants the country receives.

Ghana beyond aid

The Akufo-Addo-led government announced the ‘Ghana beyond aid’ policy after it took office in 2017. The objective of the policy was to achieve self-reliance for the country.

This policy has since caused controversy with many saying that it is ambiguous. A document on the policy was subsequently launched on May Day in 2019.

However, Mr Strikker asked that the government should rather channel its energy to weeding out corruption.

“Your official policy is Ghana beyond aid; why not Ghana beyond corruption,” he asked in a TV3 viral video.

“You need a good business climate to attract foreign investment,” adding that “corruption is a very bad thing and companies suffer and will stay away if they think that they are going to be harassed by corruption in a certain country.”