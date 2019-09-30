The move is a collaboration between the Ghanaian company and the Royal Academy of Engineering with support from Shell Centenary Scholarship Fund and Global Challenges Research Fund.

The Science Set is a practical science laboratory that has been made to fit in students’ bags and on the desks to enhance the understanding of science courses.

It is called the Resource Box. One major aim of the Resource Box is to help build the capacity of students’ creativity and introduce them to a problem-solving approach as well as innovation for education in basic schools.

It will also be used to teach students about smart homes, green energy, electronics, and vertical farming.

What is in the Resource Box?

The box contains two Dext Science Sets, a supercapacitor, solar panels, materials for building a robot car, motors, materials to build a manual and electric water pump as well as other electronic components.

They can also be used to perform activities in wind power generation with lessons on the environment, plastics, and vertical farming.

There will be one of these resource packs in all 500 schools with plans to increase this number as teachers and students discover its benefits.

“It is our desire to get this kind of kits to schools in Africa and all across the world,” Co-founder, Charles Ofori-Antipem said.

The project

The goal of the project is to show teachers and other stakeholders that available resources can inspire young students to take on engineering and create a solution for the world’s problems.

The project will use finalist in the Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation to illustrate how engineering is used to solve problems.

The beneficial projects to be used include Smart Havens Africa by Anne Rweyora, Majik Water by Beth Koigi, SolarKoodo by Safiatou Nana, The Vertical Farm by Paul Matovu, Elo-Cart by Kenneth Guantai and Muzikol by Nges Njungle.

After a series of discussions and assessment of what Dext Technology had to offer, PR Manager Caleb Fugah, in a statement said, “We were contracted to supply our internationally accepted award-winning Science Sets together with extra resources that can be used to teach fundamental 21st-century skills in 500 schools across the UK.”

“As part of the collaboration we were tasked to design activities and lessons that will enable the effective use of these resources,” he added.

About Dext

Dext Technology is a Ghanaian start-up based in Kumasi in the Ashanti region that develops tools for the effective teaching and learning of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Our vision is to bring students a 21st-century education that focuses on problem solving, innovation and creativity.

The science set, was adjudged the most innovative education solution on the continent by the African Union in 2018.

It recently won the ultimate prize at the MTN Heroes of Change.