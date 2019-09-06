The Powership is expected to operate on Heavy Fuel Oil to supply reliable and sustainable electricity to the national grid until ongoing works on the gas pipeline are completed and the pipeline is fully commissioned.

The company made the revelation in a press release it issued.

The statement said, “Karpowership wishes to thank all stakeholders who have been involved in the success of the Project.”

It added that “Karpowership would continue to keep all stakeholders informed on further updates about the project.”

Background

The government of Ghana, recently relocated the 470-megawatt Krandeniz Powership, Osman Khan.

The Powership arrived at the anchorage of the Home Port of the Western Naval Command at Sekondi, in the Western Region, on Thursday, August 15, 2019.

It was moved from the Tema Port to its current destination and it was expected to continue to use heavy fuel oil (HFO) until the middle of November 2019 when it will be connected to natural gas.

It will require 90 million standard cubic feet of gas daily (MMSCFD). This is in line with the government’s plans to ensure full utilization of gas resources from the Western enclave of the country.

It is expected to save the government millions of dollars annually.