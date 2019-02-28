The tool which is named ‘clear history’ will work a bit like similar functions in web browsers, which people often used to cover their tracks of any activity done.

In May last year, Mark Zuckerberg announced the feature and revealed that it will be a simple control tool to clear your browsing history on Facebook, “what you’ve clicked on, websites you’ve visited, and so on.”

Now, Facebook’s chief financial officer, David Wehner has come to reveal that the tool will be rolled out later this year.

The moment the tool is rolled out, users will be able to see information about the apps and websites interacted with, and then will be able to clear this information from the account.

Mr Wehner said, “You’ll even be able to turn off having this information stored with your account,” adding that, “You may have to sign back into every website, and you may have to reconfigure things. The same will be true here. Your Facebook won’t be as good while it relearns your preferences. But after going through our systems, this is an example of the kind of control we think you should have. It’s something privacy advocates have been asking for, and we will work with them to make sure we get it right.”