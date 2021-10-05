A statement signed by the Interim Management of the company and sighted by Pulse.com.gh said: “The Interim Management Committee (IMC) at the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) Ltd. has as part of its ongoing mandate to conduct Technical and HR audits, and also access viable business partnerships for the Refinery have concluded that consistent product and financial losses need to be eradicated completely if the Refinery is to meet its vast potential. Hence the IMC has committed to establishing a ‘zero tolerance culture for unacceptable product losses”.