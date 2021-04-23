2020 best farmer receives GHS570,000 prize money from adb, MoFA

At a ceremony in Accra, the Managing Director of adb, Dr John Kofi Mensah, initially handed over the cheque to the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, who, in turn, presented it to Mr Kusi.

Dr Kofi Mensah indicated that the bank received an agri-business proposal from Mr Kusi through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, in which he outlined how he was going to use the funds.

“Our Agribusiness Division perused the document and we are satisfied with all the things outlined by Mr Kusi,” he said.

According to Dr Mensah, the document indicated that part of the money will be used to acquire and install a cocoa-drying house, expand most of his current operations, employ more people, dig three boreholes, expand his mechanisation centre and purchase more farming materials, seeds and feed.

“Our expectation is that by upgrading and expanding the mechanisation centre, more farmers in his catchment area would benefit from mechanisation services,” Dr Mensah added.

The MD reiterated the bank’s commitment to support all initiatives aimed at guaranteeing food sufficiency and ensuring that the agricultural sector remains the backbone of Ghana’s economy.

The sector minister, for his part, stated that the government and adb have agreed to continue with the “flexible” arrangement which allows the ultimate winner of the National Best Farmer competition to decide how to spend the ultimate prize.

According to him, the government, through the Agriculture Ministry, was also looking at how to restructure the National Farmers Awards scheme to ensure that more farmers are recognised.

Mr Kusi, in his speech, thanked adb and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture for fulfilling their pledge to him.