2024 Budget: Taxes on locally produced sanitary pads removed

During the presentation of the 2024 Budget and Economic Statement to Parliament in Accra, Mr. Ofori-Atta said:

“Mr. Speaker, further to the above, the following reliefs have been prioritized for implementation:

i. Extend zero rate of VAT on locally manufactured African prints for two (2) more years;

ii. Waive import duties on the import of electric vehicles for public transportation for 8 years;

iii. Waive import duties on semi-knocked down and completely knocked down Electric vehicles imported by registered EV assembly companies in Ghana for 8 years;

iv. Extend zero rate of VAT on locally assembled vehicles for 2 more years;

v. Zero rate VAT on locally produced sanitary pads;

vi. Grant import duty waivers for raw materials for the local manufacture of sanitary pads;

vii. Grant exemptions on the importation of agricultural machinery equipment and inputs and medical consumables, raw materials for the pharmaceutical industry;

viii. A VAT flat rate of 5 percent to replace the 15 percent standard VAT rate on all commercial properties will be introduced to simplify administration.