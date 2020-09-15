As a youth or young person you aspire to live life to the fullest, and to achieve this you have to financially independent.

Without a doubt, the obvious first step to any sort of financial independence is securing a full-time job.

READ ALSO: Ghana: One of the fastest-growing economies on earth

Here are cool ways to become financially independent at a young age according to financial express.com

Don’t be influenced by your peers to spend recklessly

One of the key components to attain financial independence as a young person being disciplined. If you want to be financially independent at a young age, you must stop being reckless with your money. Don’t get influenced by spending on expensive things and living an extravagant lifestyle.

Invest in yourself

Being financially independent includes investing in yourself and in activities or vocations that enrich you as a person. This involves reading books that teach you about the nuances of investing, as well as expanding your circle of competence. With knowledge, you will be able to explore more wealth creation avenues.

Avoid borrowing

To achieve financial freedom, you must stay away from all kinds of loans. If you live within your means you will be self-sufficient as much as possible.

READ ALSO: Consumers to enjoy CST cut from 9% to 5% effective September 15

Increase your savings and investment rate

If you are to become financially independent at a young age, you should necessarily increase your savings and investment rate. Analyse your expenses and cut off the unnecessary ones.

Live within your means

Not living within your means is an invitation to poverty in the long term. The first step towards financial independence is to learn to live within your means.

In conclusion, it is imperative to note that financial independence takes a lot of work and discipline.