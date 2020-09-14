The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications in a communique announced that the adjustment in tariffs to reflect the four percent reduction in the CST takes effect from Tuesday, 15 September 2020.

This follows the announcement by the Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta that the CST has been reduced from nine percent to five percent as part of measures put in place to lessen the burden of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Ghanaians.

In a statement issued by the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, it opined that consumers will now enjoy more for the same price they paid previously.

“The tariff adjustment program means when our customers pay the same price they would enjoy more, which is in line with the Government’s measures in alleviating cost burden on citizens in the wake of the global pandemic,” the CEO of the Chamber, Dr. Ing. Edem Ashigbey said in the statement.

The statement further noted that: “Mobile Network Operators will notify their customers on the completion of the modification exercise and provide further transparency on the adjusted tariffs of their products and services while offering other relevant information post usage of these services.”

The Chamber further assured the general public that the “mobile industry remains committed to the socio-economic development of Ghana and that remains our sole object and focus in driving and supporting Ghana’s digitisation agenda."