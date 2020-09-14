He said the agenda of the NDC to create 250,000 decent jobs every year for the youth of Ghana is a major policy adding that making NABCo beneficiaries permanent staff will be one of its first steps to reduce the rate of unemployment.

"When they [NABCo trainees] were engaged, that was supposed to last three years and that will elapse this year. The government seeing elections approaching and is looking for votes has decided to extend it for another six months.

NABCO recruits

"But former President John Mahama says he doesn't believe in ad hoc jobs. He appreciates the fact that unemployment is a big problem and a security threat to a nation. So what he will do is to make all NABCo beneficiaries permanent," he said on Joy News.

The flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama has said his government, when voted into power in the December 7, 2020 elections, will create a total of 1 million jobs for the Ghanaian youth.