According to the management of GAC, airlines who allow passengers without PCR test results or transport and disembark passengers with positive PCR test results in Accra will be fined US$3,500 per passenger.

This is among many guidelines issued by KIA and expected to take effect from February 8, 2021.

Non-Ghanaians who are COVID-19 positive, according to GAC, may be refused entry and returned to the point of embarkation at a cost to the airline while Ghanaians will be allowed entry but subject to 14 days of mandatory quarantine at a designated facility.

Also, among the new guidelines, arriving passengers will undergo temperature screening and Ghanaian residents who depart Ghana and return within one week will not be required to present a COVID-19 result from the country of departure.

They will, however, undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing upon arrival in Ghana.

Furthermore, passengers will be subjected to a mandatory COVID-19 test at the airport terminal at a cost to be borne by the passenger.

This comes as the country has confirmed 772 new COVID-19 cases, taking the active caseload to 5,515 as of Tuesday, 2 February 2021.