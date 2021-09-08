Akufo-Addo appoints Paul Adom-Otchere as Board Chair of Ghana Airports company

Other members on the board include the managing director for the company Mr Yaw Kwakwa, Mr Teye Adjrackor, Mr Kwabena Mantey Nyarko and Mad Philomena Sam.

The rest are Mr Francis Kofi Nunoo, and Grp Cpt Gervase Wienad.

Chief of Staff, Frema Opare, sent the appointment letter to the Transport Minister, directing that the necessary steps be taken to regularize the appointment of the new Ghana Airports Company Limited board.

Pulse Ghana

The appointment comes barely a month after the staff of the company agitated over alleged mismanagement, internal procurement breaches and welfare management issues demanding the removal of the Managing Director.

The workers demanded the immediate release of their locked-up deductions for Staff Welfare, Insurance, Credit union, and SSNIT benefits.