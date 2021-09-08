The veteran journalist has been nominated by President Nana Akufo-Addo according to a letter signed by Chief of Staff Frema Opare, on August 30, 2021.
Akufo-Addo appoints Paul Adom-Otchere as Board Chair of Ghana Airports company
Barring any last minute change or rejection, ace journalist, Paul Adom-Otchere would be named Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited.
Other members on the board include the managing director for the company Mr Yaw Kwakwa, Mr Teye Adjrackor, Mr Kwabena Mantey Nyarko and Mad Philomena Sam.
The rest are Mr Francis Kofi Nunoo, and Grp Cpt Gervase Wienad.
Chief of Staff, Frema Opare, sent the appointment letter to the Transport Minister, directing that the necessary steps be taken to regularize the appointment of the new Ghana Airports Company Limited board.
The appointment comes barely a month after the staff of the company agitated over alleged mismanagement, internal procurement breaches and welfare management issues demanding the removal of the Managing Director.
The workers demanded the immediate release of their locked-up deductions for Staff Welfare, Insurance, Credit union, and SSNIT benefits.
The demand followed an alleged physical assault of a worker by the Managing Director for the company Yaw Kwakwa during a staff meeting over their 13-month arrears.
