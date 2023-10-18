ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Akufo-Addo foresees inflation rate reduction to 26.7% by year-end

Evans Effah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed his optimism about a decline in Ghana's inflation rate by the end of 2023.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

As of September 2023, the country's inflation rate was recorded at 38.1 percent, reflecting the rate of price increase over a specific period.

Recommended articles

Speaking at a meeting with the Christian Council of Ghana held at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo shared that the government is implementing measures to resuscitate the economy and mitigate inflation.

"The signs are becoming clearer and clearer; the very high rate of inflation that we suffered last year is coming down. By the end of this year, we will be looking at 26.7 percent," the President stated, reflecting his anticipation of a significant decrease in inflation.

He further revealed that the goal is to bring the inflation rate down to 15 percent by the end of the following year, 2024. The ultimate target, he stressed, is to achieve single-digit inflation figures.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to discussing economic matters, President Akufo-Addo used the occasion to request the Christian Council's prayers and support as Ghana continues to work toward economic recovery.

The President's positive outlook regarding the decline in inflation signals a concerted effort by the government to address the country's economic challenges and reduce the cost of living for its citizens.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenya leads Africa in deployment of mini-grids: Here’s how it has affected employment in the country

Kenya leads Africa in deployment of mini-grids: Here’s how it has affected employment in the country

Founder of International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Dr Pastor Mensah Otabil

Mensa Otabil and ICGC remain in court over Capital Bank collapse

Africa Data Centres, DFC sign MoU to build US$50m data centre in Ghana

Africa Data Centres and DFC partner to construct US$50m data centre in Ghana

Yango is 5-years old.

Yango celebrates five remarkable years of revolutionizing digital services in Africa and beyond